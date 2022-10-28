SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelby County high school honored one of its alums during halftime at a football game Friday night for giving others the gift of life.
Between the tackles, cheers, and marching band, a football game at Martha Layne Collins High School was not about the team or even someone in the stands. It was about a former player looking down on them.
Wyatt Williamson graduated from Collins High School in 2015, he played football and was a friend to everyone, according to his mom Julia Hofmans.
"We are celebrating Wyatt and dedicating this game to him," Hofmans said.
Williamson died in 2015 after taking what he thought was Xanax, but was laced with fentanyl. But his story did not end on that day.
"I was able to spend five days there with Wyatt when he was on life support," Hoffmans said.
Williamson remained on life support to be able to donate his organs.
Chase Best received the 23-year-old's kidney.
“Chase wouldn't be here if it weren't for Wyatt," Hofmans said. "That’s kind of a big thing."
“I felt like I’ve known him my whole life and I never met him, but seeing pictures, hearing his story, this is a guy I would relate with," Best said.
Best and Hofmans reunited on the football field Friday night for a ceremony to honor Williamson.
Best said the gift Williamson gave is one he never takes for granted.
"If I could say this is a second chance, this is a second chance," Best said. "Because I can be 100% there all the time, before it was just part of me."
Best, a father of a daughter and two step-sons, said he most looks forward to watching the kids grow up. But, at times, said he feels guilty about receiving the kidney.
"Somebody had to lose their life for me to be here, talking with you all, talking to everybody we're trying to reach," said Best.
"I do respect the feelings that, that Chase has, but I want him to be strong in the fact that I am okay with it and Wyatt is okay with it," Hofmans said.
Now, Hofmans and Best want to promote and spread a positive light on organ donation, and Donate Life Kentucky.
Williamson's family also want to leave a permanent mark, and donated a bench in honor of him.
"I'll come back and sit on that bench and talk to Wyatt," Hofmans said. "Very grateful for everything that they're doing.
The bench will be in a place Hofmans said is surrounded by people who helped shape her son.
"Wyatt had a light about him, he really did," she said.
