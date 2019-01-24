LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an employee of the Best Buy distribution center in Shepherdsville has been arrested after he stole roughly $14,000 worth of electronics.
Shepherdsville Police say that during the month of January, 20-year-old Perry Vincent stole approximately 12 cell phones, five pairs of earphones and four video games.
He allegedly admitted to selling the items to people "on the street."
Vincent has been charged with theft by unlawful taking of an amount of $10,000 or more. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
