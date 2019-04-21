SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a report of shots fired near Dixie Highway.
Police tell WDRB that officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of Farnsley Road, near Dixie Highway, on Sunday shortly after midnight.
Officials say someone inside a home fired shots at a man who was trying to break in. The man fled the scene with no apparent gunshot wounds.
According to authorities, a man later showed up at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds, but claimed he was not shot at the home.
Shively Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
