LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek School Corporation announced its re-opening plan for the Spring 2021 semester.
On Monday, the district held a meeting with the Clark County Health Department to discuss the terms of re-opening for in-person learning. In a letter posted to Facebook, the district said upon reviewing COVID-19 information and data, the district will re-open for in-person learning on January 5, 2021. Kindergarten through 12th grade students continuing to learn virtually will follow the same structure as the previous semester for online learning. Transportation and food services for the semester will operate as normal.
Middle and high school extracurricular activities will see no changes to current guidelines. Community use of the Silver Creek School Corporation facilities will also have no changes to current guidelines. Protocol and safety practices from before the original shift to e-learning will be in place during the semester.
