LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Armed with signs, umbrellas and a message, a group from Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests refused to allow rain to dampen the passion behind the reason they posted up outside the headquarters for the Archdiocese of Louisville.
"We're here today to draw attention to five credibly accused child molesting priests," SNAP volunteer leader David Clohessy said.
Some members of the group are survivors of priest abuse in Kentucky and elsewhere.
"I was abused, and we need to get the word out," Larry Anthonsen said.
Each name the group wrote on their signs, they said, is an abusive member of the clergy that spent time in Louisville. They want Archbishop Joseph Kurtz to put out his list of credibly accused priests.
"Every single day that he hides these names, he's putting kids at risk," Clohessy said.
They also want detailed information on those that are still alive, like where the priests are now, their work histories and photos. Similar lists have been shared across the country but not everywhere.
"Bishops never like to acknowledge this crisis," Clohessy said. "They want victims and whistleblowers to stay trapped in silence and shame and self-blame."
SNAP members said that has to change for the survivors, some of whom have overcome what they describe as one of the worst moments of their lives, to advocate for those still suffering the same pain.
"We can't live with this and keep it inside of us forever,"Anthonsen said.
The archdiocese released a statement about the demonstration outside its headquarters:
