LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will have a snow day Friday, the district announced Thursday.
All classes are canceled, and the district also called off athletic and extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday. A decision on Saturday events will be made Friday, according to the district.
JCPS closed schools and transitioned to nontraditional instruction Thursday ahead of a winter storm that is moving through Jefferson and surrounding counties.
❄️ SNOW DAY TOMORROW | Due to expected power outages, Friday, February 4, will be a traditional snow day with no NTI for all @JCPSKY students & school staff. All athletic & extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday are canceled. #WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/ZfnVDMA8Hp— JCPS (@JCPSKY) February 3, 2022
