LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will have a snow day Friday, the district announced Thursday.

All classes are canceled, and the district also called off athletic and extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday. A decision on Saturday events will be made Friday, according to the district.

JCPS closed schools and transitioned to nontraditional instruction Thursday ahead of a winter storm that is moving through Jefferson and surrounding counties.

