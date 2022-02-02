UPDATED SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Thursday, February 3, 2022 and later. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:

Kentucky: 

New Song Christian Academy - Open house rescheduled to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 10

Indiana: 

GOVERNMENT:

Kentucky:

All offices of Oldham County Fiscal Court - Closed Thursday; decision about Friday will be made Thursday afternoon. 

Indiana:

Federal courthouses in the Southern District of Indiana - Closed Thursday; includes New Albany, Indianapolis, Evansville, Terre Haute

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

Kentucky Blood Centers, Louisville, Lexington, Somerset, Pikeville - Close at noon Thursday

Plehn's Bakery, St. Matthews, Ky. - Closed Thursday and Friday

Univ. of Louisville Health downtown drive-thru COVID 19 testing - Closed at noon Thursday; opens at 10 a.m. Friday

Indiana: 

Jasper Community Arts First Thursday reception and clay open studio - canceled Thursday

Orange County Family Dentistry, Paoli - Closed Thursday

CHURCHES: 

Kentucky:

Simpsonville Christian Church - food pantry closed Thursday

Indiana: 

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

