LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Thursday, February 3, 2022 and later. This list will be updated frequently.
SCHOOLS:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:
Kentucky:
New Song Christian Academy - Open house rescheduled to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 10
Indiana:
GOVERNMENT:
Kentucky:
All offices of Oldham County Fiscal Court - Closed Thursday; decision about Friday will be made Thursday afternoon.
Indiana:
Federal courthouses in the Southern District of Indiana - Closed Thursday; includes New Albany, Indianapolis, Evansville, Terre Haute
BUSINESSES:
Kentucky:
Kentucky Blood Centers, Louisville, Lexington, Somerset, Pikeville - Close at noon Thursday
Plehn's Bakery, St. Matthews, Ky. - Closed Thursday and Friday
Univ. of Louisville Health downtown drive-thru COVID 19 testing - Closed at noon Thursday; opens at 10 a.m. Friday
Indiana:
Jasper Community Arts First Thursday reception and clay open studio - canceled Thursday
Orange County Family Dentistry, Paoli - Closed Thursday
CHURCHES:
Kentucky:
Simpsonville Christian Church - food pantry closed Thursday
Indiana:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.