LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soccer players and fans came together to make Christmas a little brighter for some families.
Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC players, along with fans, delivered boxes and bags filled with toys to Kentucky Refugee Ministries on Friday.
BIG Thanks to all the @loucityfc and @RacingLouFC supporters, players and staff for another HUGE @KyRefugee Toy Drive. The generosity of this Purple Family never stops amazing us and touching our hearts. #OneSoccerFamily pic.twitter.com/O5ekl5A6AM— LouCity Ladies (@LouCityLadies) December 10, 2021
Supporters of the teams and players helped collect donations for the toy drive.
"Purple family always comes together and does stuff for good, so it does not surprise me at all and we challenge them to make this year better than last year, and they rose to the challenge," Jennifer White with LouCity Ladies said. "I have no doubt next year will be even bigger just because every time we ask them for something they always come to it so we'll make next year even better."
LouCity players also put their petty fine money from the season together to help. Fines are given for everything from leaving gear on the training field to making a bad joke.
