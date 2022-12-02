LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recent riot at a Kentucky juvenile detention center with reports of a sexual assault is the latest in a string of issues causing the governor to start a center for just girls.
While Kentucky representatives say they're happy about the change, some say it should have happened sooner.
The Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport, Kentucky, will transform into a 35-bed female-only juvenile detention center, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
Starting this month, female juveniles placed in detention by the courts will be housed at the Newport facility, with some limited exceptions, state justice and public safety officials said.
The change comes after fights, fires, and most recently a riot at a juvenile detention center in Adair County with reports that a girl in custody was sexually assaulted. At least two guards were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
"We can't allow that to happen because, first, these are our folks, and they're there trying to do good work and, second, we can't allow it to happen because we won't be able to recruit additional people to work these facilities unless they are safe," Beshear said.
Other changes to the state's juvenile detention system could be announced as soon as next week, with the goal of providing a “significant additional level of protection” for juveniles and staff, Beshear said.
"The whole system needs to be reformed," Kentucky Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-D29, said.
Bratcher has been pushing for change in Frankfort, saying he's happy the governor is putting an emphasis on the issue.
According to Beshear, there are currently nearly 180 minors in custody, and nearly half of them are charged with a Class C felony or higher.
"The inmates are running the place, and literally that's what's happening," Bratcher said. "Some of the horror stories we're hearing about DJJ is just enough to make your hair stand on end, and something's got to be done about it."
Boys who are currently housed there will be moved to other centers across the commonwealth, Beshear said.
