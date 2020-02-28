LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A campground and recreational vehicle park in Santa Claus, Indiana, is looking to add 150 seasonal workers this summer.
Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Central Standard Time Saturday at its office at 78 N. Holiday Blvd., according to a news release.
Open positions include snack bar attendants, shuttle drivers, rangers and life guards.
Applicants must be 16, campground officials said. If you can't make Saturday's job fair, apply online via the campground's website.
