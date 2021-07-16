JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Studio 1883 celebrated its reopening Friday on east 10th Street, near Thompson Lane, in Jeffersonville.
The store used to be in New Albany but moved up the river because it needed more room.
"The biggest thing is just bringing in huge line of glitter," owner Angela Hunt said. "You'd be amazed how much glitter can take, and our clothing line is expanded, our vinyl has expanded to new lines, We are constantly bringing in new things. It's just continued growth."
The new location in a building that used to be a bank. The business took out two large safes and donated them to the Jeffersonville Police Department.
