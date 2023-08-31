LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school district is praising the quick actions of a high school teacher for saving a student's life Wednesday.
According to Clarksville Community Schools, Clarksville High School teacher Mr. Kyle Hankins performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student who was choking during class.
The district said the student was eating a Jolly Rancher when it became lodged in her throat, causing her to choke and struggle to breathe. "Without hesitation," CCS said, Hankins "recognized the urgency of the situation and immediately sprung into action."
"Mr. Hankins performed the Heimlich maneuver, a life-saving technique used to dislodge objects obstructing the airway. With calm and composed precision, he administered the maneuver effectively...." the district said in a news release Thursday. "The incident highlights the critical importance of first aid knowledge and quick response in emergency situations."
The school district said the teacher's "rapid and decisive action" serves as a testament to his "dedication to the safety and wellbeing of his students."
"We are incredibly proud of Mr. Hankins' courage and quick thinking during the incident," Clarksville High School Principal Adrienne Goldman said. "His actions exemplify the caring and responsible educators we are fortunate to have at Clarksville High School."
CCS said the student's family expressed their gratitude for the teacher's intervention. The student, Ja'Lexis Mozee, called Hankins "a hero."
