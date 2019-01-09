LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man will spend 60 years in prison for killing a man in a mobile home fire.
In November, a jury found Joshua Risinger guilty, but mentally ill.
Risinger was accused of setting his Salem, Indiana mobile home on fire in March of 2017, while 62-year-old Jeffery Givan was inside.
Givan was disabled.
Firefighters found him dead in the burned home.
The judge's sentencing order said Risinger has a history of substance abuse and showed no remorse.
