LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The speed limit is going down on one Trimble County road.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the speed on U.S. 42 is going from 55 miles per hour to 45 on Main Street.
US 42 (Main Street) in Trimble County: Speed limit will go from 55mph to 45mph starting just west of Persell Rd and extending east to the existing 45 mph zone just west of KY 754 on Wed, March 23. The new 45 mph zone will begin just west of Persell Rd and continue to Stone St. pic.twitter.com/iU0yGmgbJC— KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) March 18, 2022
The new speed limit will be in place from Persell Road to Stone Street. Crews are scheduled to change speed limit signs on Wednesday, March 23.
