LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The speed limit is going down on one Trimble County road.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the speed on U.S. 42 is going from 55 miles per hour to 45 on Main Street.

The new speed limit will be in place from Persell Road to Stone Street. Crews are scheduled to change speed limit signs on Wednesday, March 23.

