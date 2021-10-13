LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second week in a row, there are no paving projects scheduled for next week in Louisville.
According to Metro Public Works, all the construction contractors utilized by them to work sidewalks and paving projects, are encountering staffing issues.
This has caused prolonged projects and delayed the start of others.
This has been happening since the end of August and Metro Public Works doesn't know how much longer the problem will last.
They anticipate this will be an issue through the end of this paving year, which ends in late November.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.