LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State Road 60 in Indiana near the Salem Bypass will close next week so crews can work on a $2 million roundabout project.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said in a release that the roundabout will upgrade what is now a two-way stop intersection to a single-lane roundabout with new pavement, guardrail and lighting.
The stretch of State Road 60 will be closed starting next Tuesday, July 6, until construction is complete, sometime in late August.
Traffic will detour on State Road 56.
