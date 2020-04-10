LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — State Sen. Ernie Harris, who represents Oldham County and part of Jefferson County, is retiring after 25 years in office.
The Republican from Prospect, who also chaired the Kentucky Senate's transportation committee, has represented District 26 since 1995.
"Senator Harris is an incredible public servant and an outstanding advocate for Oldham County in the State Senate," said Kentucky Speaker of the House David Osborne, who also represents Oldham County. "His retirement is a great loss and comes at a time when our state needs experienced, proven leadership.
"I appreciate Ernie's service, but on a personal level I respect his decision to retire and wish my friend the very best," Osborne added. "He deserves every opportunity to enjoy his retirement."
Harris was up for reelection later this year.
