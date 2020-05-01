LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 60 cast members who've performed at "The Stephen Foster Story" in Bardstown over the last 50 years got together for a quarantine-friendly version of "My Old Kentucky Home."
The song is the grand finale to the long-running show, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bardstown amphitheater hasn't been hosting it's normal summer performances. This will be the first summer without The Stephen Foster Story since it's first season in 1959.
Below is the full online performance:
