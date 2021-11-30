LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville basketball legend Darrell Griffith is getting a street named after him in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
A part of Hale Avenue from Cecil to 40th streets will be called Darrell Griffith Avenue. An honorary sign will be unveiled Thursday in front of his childhood home.
Griffith, also known as Dr. Dunkenstein, helped the Cards win their first national championship in 1980 before becoming being drafted No. 2 overall by the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft and winning Rookie of the Year.
He averaged at least 19 points per game in each of his first five NBA seasons before a foot injury led to a downturn in production and his ultimate retirement in 1991.
He now gives back to the local community through the Darrell Griffith Foundation.
