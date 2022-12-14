LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special Jefferson County Public Schools school hosted a breakfast to help its students transition after graduation.
The Binet School helps students with significant cognitive disabilities and communication needs, enrolling students from kindergarten through age 21.
Wednesday morning, students who are about to graduate met with past Binet students to talk about tips on where to find services after getting out of school.
This morning was all about building relationships between our current seniors, alumni and families! Thank you to all that made this a huge success!! @JCPSKY @JCPS_ECE @WDRBNews @BinetSchoolTRT @RemboldRyan @Binetprincipal @emari_sunflwr pic.twitter.com/5A3DMqBU5c— The Binet School (@BinetSchool) December 14, 2022
Parents said the school helped give their children the skills they needed to transition after they graduated.
"It was very comfortable and relaxed, having a special needs child, knowing that at school he was home away from home and that I trusted them, he trusted them and that he was safe," Dakenya Starks, parent of a Binet School graduate, said. "And I felt safe enough and OK to go to work and be OK knowing that my child was safe and OK."
Binet's principal said five students transitioned out of the school last year. This year, seven students are on track to graduate.
