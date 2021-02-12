LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new clothing store run by children is now open in the Highlands.
Thrift the Drip opened Friday night on the third floor of Highland United Methodist Church.
They sell everything from slippers, shoes, sweaters, shirts, hats, jeans and more.
The store was opened by students of the Buttafly School, a homeschool co-op created as an initiative of the Buttafly Center, a nonprofit that works to empower women and their families, according to a news release.
The students opened the store as part of a fundraising school project that coincides with the national MLK 40 Days of Peace campaign, which promotes community service.
The students named the store Thrift the Drip because for young people, the "drip" means fresh attire, like "swag," and their store offers the drip at an affordable price.
"Lots of people think that you need to have expensive clothes to look cool, but you really don't because cool clothes can be cheap," 11-year-old Tristian Smith said. "So at Thrift the Drip, we basically let people know that you have to be yourself for people to like you."
The store is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the last Friday of every month.
