LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's rate of child abuse is twice the national average, according to a study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Indiana Department of Child Services released a report about the deaths of children related to abuse and neglect. The study found 65 deaths in 2018 to be the direct result of abuse and neglect, and half of those deaths were declared homicide. Nearly 68% of the incidents occurred within the child's home.
Child advocates said they will try to learn from the report and will work to keep the youngest and most vulnerable people safe.
"It's something that warrants our attention and something that needs to have a constant platform for conversation," said Emily Perry, executive director of Susie's Place. "Most people don't understand the child abuse that's happening in their neighborhood."
Indiana state law says everyone must report suspected child abuse or neglect.
