LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gun violence is one of the top concerns of young people who are learning how to use social media to engage instead of rage.
That's what instructors at a PeaceCasters summer camp said they have heard from kids as young as 11 at the organization's "Making Social Media That Matters Summer Camp."
During the three-day camp, young people have learned how to build social media skills and use the platform to create positive change in their community.
"We've really been talking about the power of connecting a message with an issue," camper Fernanda Scharfenberger said. "So kids have been learning how to look into their own lives and connect that to a social issue and ... recognizing that each person has a unique experience and a lived story that they can share with others that really does make the world a better place and move people to take action."
Instructors say social media is often where violence and fights among young people starts. During the camp, attendees have learned how to use their own life stories to fight back against violence and negativity.
"We teach about identifying feelings, using 'I' statements, speaking about personal experience, affirming the experiences of others and how to communicate with people in a way that does not escalate to a point of extreme conflict," PeaceCasters Facilitator Lijah Fosl said.
Thursday marked the final day of the camp, but Peace Education offers other workshops and conflict resolution training.
