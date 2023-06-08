LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Any Indiana child can get free meals and snacks this summer as part of the 2023 Summer Food Service Program.
Any students 18 or younger can visit one of more than 1,000 locations across the state to get the free food. Locations range from parks and community centers to schools, churches and mobile sites.
Meals must be eaten on-site.
Funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For a list of locations, click here.
Families can also call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE or text "summer meals" or "verano" to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744 for additional assistance.
