LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for Louisville mayor, was unhurt after someone shot at him in his office at the Butchertown Market Monday morning, police said.
"I am blessed. My team is blessed. No one was physically injured today," Greenberg told reporters during a press conference Monday evening.
Police responded to a report of shots fired Monday morning at the Butchertown Market at 1201 Story Avenue, where Greenberg's campaign has an office.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said a round hit Greenberg's clothes, but did not strike his body. A suspect was taken into custody outside the building, she said.
"All of us are blessed, and I'm blessed to be standing here today with you. Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed and we are extraordinarily grateful for our safety," Greenberg said. "We are shaken, but safe."
Greenberg and his staff were "successfully ushered away," Shields told reporters near the scene on Monday. She said a motivation for the shooting isn't known.
"We have no reason to believe at this time that this individual was acting anything but alone," Shields said.
When thanking the "swift response" of LMPD, ATF, and other law enforcement officers who secured the scene "within minutes," Greenberg said he would not be commenting or speculating on the possible motive of the gunman.
"At this time, we need to allow law enforcement to do their work and so I will not be commenting further about the situation or speculating on the shooter's motivations while police complete their ongoing investigation," he said.
There was a heavy police presence at the business on Story Avenue, which is directly across the street from the J.B. Swift plant. Story was blocked at Spring Street.
Police reopened Story Avenue just before noon.
Greenberg posted on Twitter before noon, saying: "My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support."
He later hosted a press conference Monday evening where he talked about what happened at his campaign headquarters.
"This morning, I was gathered for a brief meeting with my campaign team, four of my incredible teammates, in our campaign office. A man walked into our office. When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me, and began shooting," Greenberg said. "The individual closest to the door managed to bravely get the door shut, we barricaded the door, and the suspect fled."
The shooting prompted a flurry of reaction on social media from other mayoral candidates and public figures. The Rev. Tim Findley Jr., a Democrat running for mayor, tweeted that he was praying for Greenberg and the safety of the other candidates.
"This is unacceptable," he said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also spoke out against the violent incident, tweeting "I was appalled to learn about the attempt on Craig Greenberg's life. I have spoken with Craig and I am grateful that he is physically unharmed. Violence is never the answer. Britainy and I are holding him close in prayer."
The governor also spoke about the incident during a press briefing Monday evening in Frankfort. He said the person responsible needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
"And if this has anything to do with a political race, then by God," Beshear said. "If you disagree with someone, then you vote against them. This, I mean, any level of violence for that reason or any other is absolutely wrong and is way, way, way over the line."
Greenberg later thanked the community for their support.
"I want to thank everyone in the Louisville community and beyond who has reached out to my team and I today, for your outpouring support," he said.
Greenberg's bid for Louisville mayor is his first run for elected office. He is an attorney and developer whose past work includes the 21c Museum Hotel on West Main Street.
When speaking to reporters Monday evening, Greenberg called it "a very surreal experience" that "far too many other people in Louisville have experienced."
"I'm fortunate that was the first time that's happened to me, I certainly hope it's the last, he said. "And I'll do everything possible I can to make sure no one else has to experience having a gun shot fired at them."
Greenberg said putting an end to gun violence in Louisville is the main issue he'd been discussing since launching his campaign.
"Today is not a day for politics, but it is not lost on me that the violence my staff and I experienced today is far too common in our city," he said. "Too many Louisville families have experienced the trauma of gun violence. Too many in Louisville were not as blessed as my team and I were today to survive. Clearly, much more work needs to be done to end this senseless gun violence, and make Louisville a safer place for everyone. Together, I know we will get there."
Greenberg said Monday's events gave him, and his team, "more resolve" to put an end to gun violence.
"We move forward with resolve, and knowing that we as a community need to work together. It doesn't matter what your political party is, what part of the city you live in, what your gender, race, or anything else about you," he said. "I think everyone in Louisville wants to be safe, and so we as a community need to band together, work together, put any other differences that we have aside to end this senseless gun violence that is plaguing our city.
The mayoral candidate said he had encouraged everyone on his team to speak with a professional about the trauma they experienced on Monday. He said that was something he also planned to do "at some point as well," but that "tonight I'm most focused on getting home to my family and being with them."
"I'm shaken up. It was a surreal experience and mostly, right now, I just want to get home to my wife and sons and give them a hug. I haven't been able to see them all day," Greenberg said, holding back tears. "That's what I want most, is just to get home to my family."
