LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect was arrested Wednesday hours after police say a man was shot to death in Bardstown.
According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a home on Louisville Road in Bardstown just after 4 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported a shooting there.
When deputies arrived, they found 28-year-old Richard Blake Martin near the carport area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The caller provided a description of the suspect, according to the sheriff's office, as well as a possible destination where the suspect was headed.
The sheriff's office went to a home on Abby Ridge Road in Bardstown, where they found a vehicle belonging to 32-year-old John Wimpsett. Wimpsett came out of the home and was arrested.
He's charged with murder. Wimpsett is currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation.
