LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An early-morning police chase Tuesday through southern Indiana ended in a man facing felony charges, and police need help identifying him.
Indiana State Police said in a release that troopers and Jeffersonville Police officers spotted a Subaru around 2:30 a.m. that was reported stolen out of Louisville. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped away.
ISP said officers chased the suspect along Loop Road in Jeffersonville, through Utica and into River Ridge before turning on state Road 62, continuing through Charlestown and New Washington. After turning south on state Road 62 in Jefferson County, officers were able to stop the car using stop sticks.
The driver tried to avoid stopping and hit a Scott County sheriff's deputy's car and an ISP cruiser. At times, the chase reached 100 mph, ISP said.
Officers were then able to arrest the man, who as of Tuesday afternoon "refused to identify himself," ISP said. If you have any information on the man pictured above, call the ISP Sellersburg Post at 812-248-4374, Option 5.
He's charged with two felonies, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and theft, and misdemeanor reckless driving.
ISP said more charges are expected in Clark and Jefferson counties.
