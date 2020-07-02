LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has extended the initial cutoff date for the first wave of temporary Medicaid.
In March, the state launched Medicaid Presumptive Eligibility to help those losing their health insurance in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic get coverage more quickly. Depending on the date someone applies, that coverage lasts for at least two months. In that time, people are encouraged to start the application for full Medicaid.
Medicaid is a mostly federally funded health insurance program primarily for the poor, pregnant women and people with disabilities, but the state is making the program available to more people because of the pandemic.
“The state moved very quickly to set up what is a temporary coverage option,” said Emily Beauregard, the executive director for Kentucky Voices for Health, a statewide coalition for community health advocates.
Fast-tracking people through presumptive eligibility allows them to receive medical services and enables health care providers to receive payments while the full application is being processed, the state said.
“We went from having about 200,000 who were uninsured before the pandemic to that number doubling almost overnight," Beauregard said. "Now we have more than 400,000 Kentuckians uninsured. So it’s stopgap. It’s not coverage that is going to last for a long time. But for people who are just losing a job, just needing something to help them over, it’s really a lifesaver.”
The first wave of the coverage was to end June 30. However, state officials said anyone whose coverage was scheduled to end on Tuesday automatically was extended for another three months.
Anyone who has not applied still has the opportunity to do so. The coverage is for anyone under age 65, regardless of previous income.
“So if you think I’m probably not eligible for this, because I’m typically working and I typically have employer health insurance – that’s not going to apply right now," Beauregard said. "It’s really important that people take advantage of this coverage when they need it.”
You can apply on the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ website by clicking the “Health Coverage Application” link in the turquoise box at the top. That directs you to the application.
Or you can go to the Benefind website. Scroll down, and click on a green link, “Health Coverage Application,” halfway on the left side. It will take you to the same application as the cabinet’s website.
If you have any trouble, you can find someone to help you by calling 855-459-6328.
