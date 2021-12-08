LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butchertown's Ten20 Craft Brewery will open Friday near the Village Anchor in Anchorage.
The 2,000-square-foot taproom is Ten20's first expansion since opening up in October 2020.
The grand opening Friday will include a first tap of one of the brewery's flagship beers, the Storyteller IPA.
"It's a beautiful village and town here. We've got a great place here with great beer, great service. It's a great atmosphere," said Jim McGuire, CEO of Ten20. "You're going to be a part of something here when you come in that's going to be unique and special."
The Anchorage location will feature several of the brewery's craft beers on tap, as well as other seasonal brews. It will include both indoor and outdoor seating.
