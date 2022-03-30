LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's longest wooden roller coaster is getting longer.
"The Beast" at Kings Island will break its own record when it opens the season in May.
The coaster, which opened in 1979, will be extended by two feet for a total 7,361 feet. Because of off-season re-tracking and reprofiling work, that also includes a steeper first drop.
Last November, crews began the massive project of refurbishing 2,000 feet of the coaster's track.
The Beast is 110 feet tall and goes 65 miles per hour for the more than four-minute ride "across 35 acres of wooded terrain," according to Kings Island's website. The coaster has a vertical drop of 137 feet at a 53-degree angle that goes into a 125-foot long underground tunnel, and another 141-foot drop at an 18-degree angle. It also features eight banked turns, some to 45 degrees, and a 540-degree helix tunnel.
This comes as the Ohio amusement park celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
