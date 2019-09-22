LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TV star Mayim Bialik just wrapped up her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the long-running series "The Big Bang Theory," but she's already got her next TV gig lined up and it has a Louisville connection.
According to Variety, Bialik will star in "Carla," a series that revolves around a 39-year-old woman who uses money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat cafe in Louisville.
The series will be based on BBC series "Miranda."
The show is scheduled to premiere on the Fox network next fall.
Bialik will also work as an executive producer on the series. Fellow "Big Bang" alum Jim Parsons will also serve as an executive producer on the series.
Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement about the upcoming series, "In pursuing a hand-crafted approach to our scripted development, Charlie and I knew ‘Carla,’ written by Darlene Hunt, was a project with great potential that could become the centerpiece of our comedy slate – and Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to Fox Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation. Carla’ is an unapologetically big, broad multi-cam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive. With the A+ creative team, our partners at Warner Bros., led by the inimitable Peter Roth, and BBC Studios, we think we have something truly special here.”
Bialik spent nine seasons on "The Big Bang Theory." She's also known for her starring role in the 90s sitcom "Blossom."
