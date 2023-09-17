LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- September is Bourbon Heritage Month in Kentucky.
Master of Bourbon and The Bourbon Life podcast host Mark Rucker joined WDRB Mornings Sunday and talked about the signature industry.
Rucker said distilleries are preparing for a continued interest in bourbon and it doesn't seem to be slowing down.
Heritage Month also is when thousands flock to Bardstown for the annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival. Rucker said it's turned into an internationally known, premier event.
Rucker shared his top picks right now are Jim Beam Hardin’s Creek Kentucky Series and Maker's Mark Cellar Aged.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.