LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Rolling Stones will return to Louisville in June.
The Rolling Stones announced their critically acclaimed NO FILTER tour will return to North America for a 15 city run.
The iconic band will play in Cardinal Stadium on June 14th.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th.
Concerts are rare at Cardinal Stadium, but some big names have played the venue in the past few years including Taylor Swift and U2.
The Rolling Stones last played in Louisville in 2006 at Churchill Downs.
The Rolling Stones launched the NO FILTER tour last year, but it was briefly interrupted by a heart procedure for Mick Jagger.
All the Stones are now in their 70s. Jagger is 76. Guitarist Keith Richards is 76. Ronnie Wood, who plays guitar as well, is 72. Drummer Charlie Watts is the senior member at 78. And they show no indication of slowing down, as they consistently perform shows that stretch beyond two hours.
The current tour is a greatest hits of rock classics featuring performances of hits like "Let's Spend the Night Together," "Gimme Shelter," "Brown Sugar," "Sympathy for the Devil" and "You Can’t Always Get What You Want."
