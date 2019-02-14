LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Louisville restaurants are among the best in the United States, according to AAA.
English Grill, Vincenzo's, and Z's Oyster Bar and Steakhouse all received a four diamond rating.
In a release, AAA East Central president Jim Lehman said "Four Diamond restaurants are sure-bets for anyone looking for personalized experiences, attentive service, and luxurious surroundings. For diners who want to be 'wowed', these restaurants are sure to deliver."
Less than three percent of AAA approved restaurants receive this award. There are only 656 total four diamond-rated restaurants in North America.
The AAA ratings are evaluated through in-person reviews by professionals in the hospitality industry including hotel managers and food and beverage experts.
Area restaurants receiving the AAA Four Diamond Rating include:
- English Grill at The Brown Hotel, 335 W Broadway, a Four Diamond restaurant since 1994.
- Vincenzo’s Restaurant, 150 S. 5th St, a Four Diamond restaurant since 2007.
- Z’s Oyster Bar & Steakhouse, 101 Whittington Pkwy, a Four Diamond restaurant since 2004.
