LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville pilot Lee Leet has died.
Leet was known for performing a full stunt routine in his Super Tucano -- and even took WDRB along for the ride one year.
Leet served in the Air Force and founded restaurant technology company QSR Automations.
The 53-year-old was married to former Louisville mayoral candidate and former Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet.
Visitation starts at 2 p.m. Monday at Bowman Field, followed by a celebration of life ceremony at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.