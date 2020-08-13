LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heavy rain moved through southern Indiana causing some flash flooding Thursday afternoon.
A thunderstorm dumped a lot of water on Corydon about 3 p.m., flooding low areas including the intersection of Gardner Lane and state Route 337.
Flash flooding off Gardner Lane in Corydon, IN. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/xLZLnZd7qw— Kristen Shanahan (@kshanahanWDRB) August 13, 2020
Water quickly receded over the next two hours, but several cars were stranded in high water for a short time.
More rain and storms are in the forecast through the weekend. You can check the WDRB radar on this website or download the WDRB Weather App through Apple or Google Play.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.