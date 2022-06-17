LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A slice of cheese slapped on a car can cause thousands of dollars worth of damage.
It's part of a costly TikTok challenge that's made its way to Louisville.
Taneka Williams discovered the challenge after leaving Xscape Theater on Sycamore Station Place, Saturday night after seeing the new "Jurassic World: Dominion" movie.
"We left the theater, we get to the car, and she noticed something on my rear window," Williams said after her night of fun that ended in frustration.
At first glance, her friend thought it was just a flyer but then she looked again and noticed it was actually a slice of cheese.
The two, thought they were singled out and after driving through the theaters parking lot, they noticed nine other cars had cheese slices on them.
The trend started on TikTok, and it's called the "cheese challenge." It originally started with people throwing slices of cheese on unsuspecting toddlers, but now it's cars.
It's not only what Williams realized was vandalism and dangerous, but also costly.
"Just a small repair, you're probably going to be looking at $3,000," said Dalton Brown, who owns Dalton Brown Restoration and Construction, LLC.
He says cheese on a car is considered an acidic repair, which Williams won't have to go through because it wasn't on her car long enough.
"We concluded that it was Velveeta. It was seriously melted and luckily, I had something in my car to try and get it off," Williams said. "There's nothing fun in costing people money."
