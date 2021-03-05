LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Ohio River floodwaters will be receding soon, the Metropolitan Sewer District is reminding home and business owners to clean up as soon as possible.
MSD advises the public to check for any downed power lines, foundation cracks or exterior damage before entering your home. If you smell a natural gas or hear a hissing noise, leave your home and call the fire department immediately.
The district also said do not walk into a flooded basement because of the risk of electrocution and to throw out any food or medicine that came in contact with the water.
Finally, the district said to open all your doors and windows to circulate air and dry out your home or business.
