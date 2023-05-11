LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fixture in the plumbing business is expanding operations into Ohio.
Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric announced in a news release Thursday that the company obtained a location in West Chester, Ohio, which is in the Greater Cincinnati area. The company said the location should be opened in July 2023.
"We are honored to have the opportunity to serve customers in a new state," founder Tom Drexler said in a news release. "To be able to show a new community our commitment to wow our customers through flawless execution of service and create customers for life."
Tom Drexler has been serving Louisville and the surrounding area for more than 40 years. The company opened new locations in Frankfort and Elizabethtown, Kentucky, last year.
