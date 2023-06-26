CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana wants to make your drive a little safer. The booming area of Clarksville has adopted a new, recently approved transportation guideline.
Traffic along Veterans Parkway can be a big mess during rush hour. This was one of the main concerns people shared to town representatives. And so now, the city approved guidelines to look into some other transportation options.
Clarksville approved the new, multimodal transportation plan last month.
"They're artists conceptions of what could be," Michael Mustain, Clarksville Town Council Member for District 4, said.
Mike Mustain said the 48-page plan is a set of guidelines.
"It's not an individual plan that there's a dollar amount set on it right now. It is how we are going to address future needs and how we look at current needs that are happening now," Mustain said.
It's not a blueprint or a single project, but it's the beginning steps of helping alleviate traffic in the area with ideas of bikes, cars and buses all sharing the road.
"We need TARC buses over here. We need public transportation. We're looking at the possibility of some rail traffic coming to this area. That's all a part of the the multimodal plan," Mustain said.
Mustain also said the plan will look at future development and what streets are necessary for that. Some of the roads the artist included in the draft: Lewis & Clark Parkway, Green Tree Boulevard, Cedar Street, Veterans Parkway, and Blackiston Mill Road.
"We just plan, and we study and then we make logical decisions based on the plans and studies that we have," Mustain said.
The transpiration plan also included a traffic study and 559 survey responses from the general public. People told Clarksville they want more sidewalks, more pedestrian amenities, and less traffic.
"Clarksville is a very rapidly growing community. We as a council are trying to make sure that we do it in a logical way," Mustain said.
Tomorrow night, June 27, Clarksville has a redevelopment commission meeting. They'll be discussing several ongoing projects, including the Blackiston Mill Road construction project.
