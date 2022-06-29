LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville is showing off its brand new $7 million Public Works building.
Town officials held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. The new Public Works facility is on Leuthart Drive near Brown Station Way.
It's twice as big as the old facility at nearly 59,000-square-feet.
The new building also features a large training room for the entire Public Works staff.
Public Works handles projects like leaf and tree debris collection, snow plowing, street signs and traffic lights.
