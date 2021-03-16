LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A blue RAV-4 Hybrid coming off the line at a Toyota plant in Kentucky earlier this month marked a major milestone.
The SUV was the 13 millionth vehicle to roll off the line at the plant in Georgetown, which began operation in 1988.
The facility is best known for making the Camry and the Avalon.
Toyota has invested $1.5 billion in the plant since 2017 and started making the RAV-4 Hybrid there.
The Georgetown plant was the company's first in North America. More than 10,000 people work there.
