LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A trailer full of equipment was stolen out of the back of the parking lot at TubeMaster in Louisville.
The equipment inside included items used to help run a large plant in Indonesia.
"They make ammonia, which makes fertilizer, which is used to grow food for everybody in Indonesia," said Cliff Johns, founder and president of TubeMaster.
Johns said the trailer was stolen sometime between last Friday and this Tuesday.
"Stole the trailer, busted the lock material off and took the whole thing," he said.
That equipment is valued around $100,000, but Johns said it is designed specifically for the plant in Indonesia and isn't worth anything to anyone else.
"This is not the standard thing you see in a Home Depot," he said.
There is no video surveillance of the theft, but the owner of TubeMaster said he has filed a report with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Johns is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the stolen trailer and equipment. He's also matching the reward with a donation to Zoom Group, a nonprofit that helps adults with mental and developmental issues.
"If there's a way that somebody could help us find this equipment, we would appreciate it," Johns said.
If you have any information regarding the stolen items, call LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.