RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Piles of trash laid near a Radcliff street for nearly three weeks before it was finally picked up.
Douglas Kelley and his wife took out their trash just before Memorial Day, and it wasn't removed until Monday.
"You walk outside and you just smell the trash," Kelley said. "It sat here over the weekend in 90-degree heat."
After numerous phone calls with Waste Management, the city's trash pickup service, Kelley learned that the company has a shortage of drivers. Earlier this week, Radcliff Mayor J.J. Duvall posted on Facebook to let people in the community know what was happening.
"The problem and delay in pickup is because WM is having a hard time hiring drivers," the post read.
Duvall said Tuesday that most of the trash left behind has now been picked up by Waste Management.
"They're trying to catch up as most as possible," he said. "There's a lot of garbage out, and they're trying to pick up all of that."
In a statement, Waste Management said:
"With the current labor shortage across the industry, WM is committed to servicing our customers in the same manner we always have. We are currently allocating resources from other locations to assist with services in the Radcliff area. Our team has been in continuous contact with the Mayor’s office and we will have the addresses that have been communicated to us serviced by days end. We expect to resume normal schedules within the next two weeks. In the meantime, for the safety of the community and WM employees we ask that all loose trash be bagged, which will allow for faster collection at the curb."
The City of Radcliff is in a contract with Waste Management through the end of 2021. The company is the sole trash pickup service for the city.
Residents believe that should change.
"Not just one lone company to pick up trash, but we should have choices," Kelley said.
City officials believe the situation could play a factor in selecting a service during a bid process in January.
"I'm assuming and probably guessing that Waste Management wishes this wouldn't have happen, just like we all do," Duvall said. "I'm sure it will be a factor in, probably, some decisions council will make in the future."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.