LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity High School canceled exams for students on Thursday, after police were called to investigate a possible threat.
St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson tells WDRB that police went to the school campus after a call from a TARC bus driver. The driver said a suspicious person wearing a full-face mask and what appeared to be a bulletproof vest got off the bus near Trinity.
Wilkerson says police searched the building and did not find a threat in the area.
Trinity president Robert Mullen says the decision to put the school on lockdown was appropriate. He says, "in this day and age we can't take real or perceived threats lightly."
Mullen says Wilkerson doesn't believe there is an existing threat. He says police will continue to investigate the call and what prompted it.
Exams that were canceled Thursday have been rescheduled for Friday. The exams for Friday have been rescheduled for January 7, 2019.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.