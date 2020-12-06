Trinity HS student starts petition to establish honor guard in Auschwitz

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preserving world history, one signature at a time. A local high school student is doing what he can from thousands of miles away to help people respect Auschwitz Concentration Camp.
Trinity High school Sophomore Christian Barbour saw a video on social media about people visiting the Auschwitz Concentration Camp, making light of their experience.
Using that video and light-hearted pictures and selfies from the visitors, Christian put together his own video on TikTok to raise awareness.
He got a lot of feedback. One comment gave him an idea to establish an honor guard at Auschwitz.
So, the 16-year-old created a petition. Hundreds signed it in a few days, including Trinity High School's principal, teachers and classmates.
"I've had two family members that have served in World War Two, and I never got to meet them, but I've heard they were very, very awesome people. I just would have loved to meet them. So, I'm doing this for them," Christian said.
The goal is to reach at least 1,000 signatures. He said if he gets enough, he'll contact polish diplomats.
