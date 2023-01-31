LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wave of car break-ins in the Louisville area has claimed another victim.
This time, a truck was stolen while its owner was on a bike ride in southwest Jefferson County, just south of Valley Station.
Kane Richardson said the theft of his pickup has left him with little beyond the clothes on his back. That's because the truck is also his home base.
He's a semitruck delivery driver who spends the other nights on the road. About six months ago, Richardson and his friend, Armin Islamovic, started work to customize the old Dodge Ram.
"We got a diesel heater to put into it. A radio. They mounted a TV in it," Richardson said.
"I think it was a really good idea to save a lot of money," said Islamovic.
It's equipped for camping and has room for Richardson's bike. On Sunday, the two friends parked the truck at a lot outside of the LG&E plant on Watson Lane and rode miles along the Louisville Loop.
When they returned from the bike ride, the pickup truck was missing. Richardson feared it had been ticketed and impounded.
"But then once we got up there saw the broken glass, there was no doubt, it was stolen," Richardson said.
Richardson called Louisville Metro Police and filed a report. Friends have posted about it on Facebook, desperate to help him find his home when he's off of the road.
"I had to buy a brand new clothes, underwear, socks. Pair of shoes," he said. "Even the headset I'm wearing. Since I'm a truck driver, I had to, you know, go buy that."
Richardson is back on the road now for work. He hopes someone will see his story and help police track down his truck so that he has somewhere to sleep when he returns to Kentucky.
