LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is developing a nasal spray to protect against COVID-19.
The nasal spray would be used once a day to prevent viral respiratory infections like COVID-19, using Q-Griffithsin, a drug compound developed and co-owned by UofL.
The spray would be for frontline healthcare workers, the military, essential workers and the vulnerable population.
The school received $8.5 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to make the research possible.
The one-year project includes developing the product, testing and Phase 1 of a clinical trial.
The spray could be available by the end of next year.
