LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football players joined a different kind of team on Saturday.
The Cardinals huddled up with crews from Habitat for Humanity to repair a home in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. Players cleaned gutters, repaired siding and painted a fence — among other renovations.
The project is part of Habitat's Community Development and Home Repair program, which aims to revitalize neighborhoods and to provide people who live there a safe place to call home.
Players were excited to take part in the program and give back to fans who support the team. Some said volunteer opportunities help them on the field, too.
"It's great for team chemistry," said R.J. Sorensen, a freshman defensive lineman from Florida. "When you're out here away from the game of football and you're doing other things and you're out here working, talking, laughing and doing stuff together, that's teamwork at it's finest right there."
Habitat for Humanity plans to complete 26 home repair projects in the Portland neighborhood in 2021.
