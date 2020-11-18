LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some COVID-19 patients will be able to receive an antibody infusion treatment from U of L Health that is designed to help the body fight off the virus.
U of L Health will begin administering the treatment beginning Thursday.
The monoclonal antibody, "Bamlanivimab," is a single-dose infusion targeted toward early disease treatment in select high-risk patients.
The treatment is for COVID-19 positive patients over the age of 12, weighing more than 88 pounds and who are at risk for severe COVID-19 and possible hospitalization.
Those patients who are hospitalized and/or are receiving oxygen therapy due to the virus, the FDA said in early November when it issued an emergency use authorization for the treatment.
According to the FDA, Bamlanivimab was shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment.
U of L Health, Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and U of L Health and Medical Center East are the initial locations where the treatment will be administered. U of L Health says it is considering other locations.
The treatment requires a physician's order. Those wishing to receive the treatment should consult their physician.
U of L Health has 100 doses of the antibody infusion.
